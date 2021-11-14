Centre Brings Ordinance To Extend Tenure Of CBI, ED Directors Upto 5 Years

New Delhi: The Centre has brought ordinances to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) directors up to 5 years.

The directors of both the investigating agencies are appointed for a fixed period of two years. While they can not be removed before their tenure ends, extension can be given by the government.

“Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause(a) and for the reason to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time,” the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 said.

“Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment,” the ordinance further stated.

Last year in November, the Union government had extended the tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year after modifying his appointment order that was issued in 2018.

Mishra’s two-year tenure had ended in November 2020 but an extension was given to him.