Centre Asks States, UTs To Take Measures Against COVID-19 During Festivals

New Delhi: The Centre has asked all the States and Union Territories (UTs) to take necessary measures against COVID-19 during the upcoming festivals.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla today wrote a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to take necessary measures in view of the upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, harvesting festivals, Easter, Eid-ul-Fitr etc.

The Centre asked the states/UTs to regulate crowds during these festivals by ensuring strict observance of COVID appropriate behaviour such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla further urged the Chief Secretaries to issue instructions to the District Administrations and police authorities to scrupulously enforce COVID appropriate behaviour and SoPs in all public gatherings during the upcoming festivals. Bhalla further advised intensifying the IEC campaign for creating public awareness.

A number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have been on the rise in many States and UTs in the recent past. The MHA has ordered strict enforcement of test-track-treat protocol.