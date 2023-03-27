Centre Asks States, UTs To Increase Proportion Of RT-PCR Tests And Booster Dose Coverage

New Delhi: As India logged over 1,800 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day, taking the active caseload to over 10,000-mark, the Centre asked states and Union Territories to increase proportion of RT-PCR tests as well as booster dose coverage, especially for the vulnerable population group.

In a meeting with states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also asked them to undertake mock drills across all health facilities on April 10 and 11 to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

“The Union Health Secretary stressed on ramping of testing with higher proportion of RT-PCR, and whole genome sequencing of positive samples. He also stressed on the need to increase administration of precaution dose among people, especially for the vulnerable population group,” a government statement said.

In the meeting, Bhushan said irrespective of new coronavirus variants, “Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate” and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour continue to remain the tested strategy for Covid management.

“States were also urged to ensure availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers across the states, enhance community awareness regarding disease and vaccination and regularly update Covid-19 data in Covid India Portal,” the statement further said.

The XBB.1.16 Covid variant is believed to be behind the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the country. A total of 610 cases across 11 states and UTs have been detected so far, PTI reported quoting INSACOG data.

The highest number of Covid cases caused due to this variant has been found in Maharashtra and Gujarat at 164 each, followed by 93 Telangana and 86 in Karnataka.

According to the Health ministry data updated on Monday, India logged 1,805 new Covid cases, while the active cases have surpassed the 10,000-mark after 134 days.