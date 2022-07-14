Centre Asks States To Increase Uptake Of Sputnik V Vaccine Precautionary Doses

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday asked states to increase the uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V vaccine by the due beneficiaries.

This comes in the backdrop when the union ministry had received several queries regarding the precautionary dose of Sputnik V. It was informed that the uptake of the precautionary dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5% of those who are due for it.

In a letter to all states and UTs, the Health Ministry on Thursday suggested some measures to increase the uptake of Sputnik V booster doses.

“It has been observed that uptake of precaution dose of Sputnik V is only 0.5 per cent of those who are due for it. Reference may be made to e-mail sent to all states and UTs on May 5, 2022, wherein it was mentioned that beneficiaries who have received two doses of Sputnik V vaccine, may be administered precaution dose using Sputnik V (Component I) in Private Covid Vaccination centers (CVCs) after completion of 9 months or 39 weeks,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.

The letter has also asked to establish targeted communication for the due beneficiaries of precaution dose of Sputnik V.

Meanwhile, the interval between the second dose and precaution dose has now been reduced to 6 months or 26 weeks for all vaccines.