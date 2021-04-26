Centre asks states to focus on specific areas to contain coronavirus surge

New Delhi: The Union Government has asked sates to be focused on specific districts, cities and areas in order to contain the current surge of the pandemic.

Centre said that the local containment will essentially focus on three strategic areas of intervention, which include Containment, Clinical Management and Community Engagement. Districts will continue with the strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate’ and implementation of Covid Appropriate Behaviour across the district as the ongoing strategy for the management of coronavirus.

The Centre advised the states to initiate necessary action to ensure sufficient oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators, ambulances including the creation of makeshift hospitals. It also advised that sufficient quarantine facilities to be re-activated.

The Union Government has expressed the urgent need for States to consider strict COVID management and control measures in surge areas to bring the situation under control.