Centre Asks States For Data On Oxygen Deaths During COVID-19 2nd Wave

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday asked the states and union territories to submit data on deaths that happened due to oxygen shortages during the second wave.

This decision comes after the Centre was attacked by the Opposition parties over its claim that states and union territories did not specifically report about oxygen-shortage deaths during the second wave.

In a written reply, Minister of state for health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated health is a state subject and, accordingly, all states, UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis.

Covid-19 cases went up between April and June and peaked in May with over 4 lakh cases a day.

During that period, several hospitals around the country reported severe oxygen shortages for several days and private hospitals in the national capital approached the High Court demanding a steady supply.