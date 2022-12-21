Centre asks Rahul Gandhi to suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra if “can’t follow Covid guidelines”; ‘What are protocols’

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding Covid norms in the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The health minister has issued a diktat amid a surge in Covid cases in China and East Asia. In the letter written to Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, Mandaviya said that Covid guidelines should be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra and the use of mask, sanitiser be implemented.

“Only vaccinated people should participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Follow covid rules or suspend yatra,” read the letter.

In the letter, the Union Health Minister also requested that if following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of public health emergency.

In response to Mandaviya’s letter, Congress MP Karti Chidamabaram questioned the Centre for targeting only grand old party, that too, when there are no restrictions on other public gatherings.

Another Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the Centre whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed Covid protocols during the Gujarat elections.

In a verbal attack against the union health minister, Chowdhury said, “I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert public’s attention”.