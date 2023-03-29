Centre Asks PSBs To Focus On Stress Test Methods

New Delhi: The government has asked the public sector banks (PSBs) to focus on their stress test methods amid the volatile environment in the global financial markets.

Finance minister Niramala Sitharaman on March 25, met with managing directors and CEOs of PSBs to review performances of the banks. The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Dr Vivek Joshi, the secretary of the department of Financial Services (DFS).

Bloomberg in a report citing officials, said that the government has asked state-owned banks to focus on their stress testing method. It also said that none of the 12 PSBs have built comprehensive stress testing models on scenarios in line with recommendations.

The official told Bloomberg that the firms have not implemented models, which include more than 1,000 scenarios such as the extent of historical data, number of risk types, and rare events.

The official said so far, only one bank has incorporated more than 30 macro indicators, including the GDP, into its model. Only half of the banks are conducting stress testing at the micro-cluster level, which took into account product loan categories, demographic details, and loan characteristics, the officials added.