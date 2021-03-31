Bhubaneswar: The Centre has asked the Odisha Government not to co-brand Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) houses with the logo of Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).

In a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Union Rural Development Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha has said, “I wish to reiterate here that the scheme PMAY-G has been approved by the Union Cabinet as a centrally sponsored scheme. It is to be implemented in its original form and under the name of PMAY-G. The scheme is to be implemented as such and under the agreed funding pattern, and no other name can be appended. In view of the same, and as informed earlier that the Ministry had conveyed to the States/UTs in the past to use only the official logo of PMAY-G.”

“The contribution of minimum State share from state resources is a commitment by the State Government for implementation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme and it does not confer the rights to the State Government for use of any other logo other than PMAY-G. This will also lead to misinterpretation of the scheme among the PMAY-G beneficiaries about the benefits of the scheme, ” the letter read.

“In view of the above, the use of a state scheme, i.e., BPGY logo is not permissible under the provisions of the PMAY-G. I would, therefore, once again request you to use official logo of the PMAY-only,” Sinha concluded.