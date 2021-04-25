Centre asks major ports to waive-off charges for vessels carrying oxygen

New Delhi: The Center has directed all major ports, including the Kamarajar Port Limited, to waive-off all charges for berthing vessels carrying oxygen.

It also directed the authorities to waive off steel pipes for manufacturing Oxygen Cylinders and associated equipment for the next three months or till further orders.

The government has asked Port Chairpersons to personally supervise logistic operations to ensure unhindered movement of such consignments for berthing of such vessel on top priority in the port like unloading of oxygen related cargo, coordination with Customs and other authorities for speedy clearance/documentation and expeditious evacuation of oxygen related cargo from port.

In case the vessel is carrying other cargo/containers in addition to above said oxygen related cargo, waiver of charges on pro-rata basis, considering the overall cargo or containers handled at port, should be provided for oxygen related cargo to such vessels.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will monitor the details of such vessels, cargo and time taken in the port from the time vessel entered in the port limits to exit of cargo from port gate.

Government of India is deeply engaged in handling the crisis related to the second wave of coronavirus in the country and taking all steps to counter the situation through appropriate and innovative measures.