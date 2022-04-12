Centre Asks All States To Conduct Safety Audit Of All Ropeway Projects

New Delhi: After the Jharkhand ropeway incident, the Centre on Tuesday asked all states to carry out a safety audit of each ropeway project.

The advisory issued by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reads that on April 10, a mishap happened in Trikut Hills in Deoghar, Jharkhand, in which trollies of the Trikut ropeway broke down resulting in 18 trollies carrying about 59 persons getting stranded mid air.

After the valiant efforts made by Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local administration, the stranded persons were rescued.

The MHA advisory said three lives were lost in the accident despite all the rescue efforts. This incident has highlighted the need to have a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and a contingency plan on ropeway operations, so as to prevent the occurrence of any such incident in the future.

“I may like to bring to your notice that for operation and maintenance of ropeway projects, BIS Standards have already been prescribed, which need to be scrupulously adhered to,” the Home Secretary Bhalla said in the advisory.

“The state government must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organisation for carrying out a safety audit of each ropeway project. The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit,” the communication said.