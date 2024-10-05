Talcher: Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the creation of the post of Presiding Officer for a full-time Special Tribunal at Talcher under the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957.

The decision, announced on October 3, 2024, aims to ensure the effective and speedy disposal of cases under the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957.

The establishment of this tribunal comes in response to the growing backlog of cases at the existing part-time tribunal, which had recorded 860 pending cases as of May 31, 20241. The new full-time tribunal is expected to expedite the resolution of disputes, providing quicker justice for farmers and landowners affected by land acquisition in the Talcher coalfields.

The Special Tribunal will possess the powers of a civil court, enabling it to summon witnesses, examine documents, and issue commissions for witness examinations. This enhancement is anticipated to strengthen the legal framework, reduce delays, and foster public accountability and the rule of law.

“The appointment of a full-time Presiding Officer will address these issues by expediting the resolution of disputes related to land acquisition and compensation, ensuring quicker justice for affected landowners,” stated a government release.

