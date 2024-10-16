New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26.

The government has increased the MSP of Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce. The absolute highest increase in MSP has been announced for Rapeseed & Mustard at Rs.300 per quintal followed by Lentil (Masur) at Rs.275 per quintal. For gram, wheat, safflower and barley, there is an increase of Rs.210 per quintal, Rs.150 per quintal, Rs.140 per quintal and Rs.130 per quintal respectively.

Minimum Support Prices for all Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26

(Rs. per quintal)

S. No. Crops MSP RMS 2025-26 Cost*of Production RMS 2025-26 Margin over cost (in percent) MSP RMS 2024-25 Increase in MSP (Absolute) 1 Wheat 2425 1182 105 2275 150 2 Barley 1980 1239 60 1850 130 3 Gram 5650 3527 60 5440 210 4 Lentil (Masur) 6700 3537 89 6425 275 5 Rapeseed & Mustard 5950 3011 98 5650 300 6 Safflower 5940 3960 50 5800 140

*Refers to cost which includes all paid-out costs such as those incurred on account of hired human labour, bullock labour/machine labour, rent paid for leased in land, expenses incurred on use of material inputs like seeds, fertilizers, manures, irrigation charges, depreciation on implements and farm buildings, interest on working capital, diesel/electricity for operation of pump sets etc., miscellaneous expenses and imputed value of family labour.

The increase in MSP for mandated Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average Cost of Production. The expected margin over the All-India weighted average cost of production is 105 per cent for wheat, followed by 98 percent for rapeseed & mustard; 89 per cent for lentil; 60 per cent for gram; 60 per cent for barley; and 50 per cent for safflower. This increased MSP of rabi crops will ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and incentivise crop diversification.

