Senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Sahoo is going to get a crucial position in the Odisha government as the Centre today approved his curtailment of central deputation tenure, waived his cooling off period & his inter-cadre deputation to Odisha for three years.

Sahoo belongs to the 2006 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

Hailing from Singapur village in the Balikuda block of Jagatsinghpur district, Sahoo completed his BSc at the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar.

In November 2022, the seasoned Odia IAS officer assumed the role of Deputy Election Commissioner, becoming the first Odia to occupy this position.

Between 2016 and 2019, he served as the private secretary to Jual Oram during the latter’s tenure as Union Minister for Tribal Affairs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initial term.

His career also includes various roles within the Ministry of Jal Shakti. He has held the position of Deputy Commissioner in the West Siang and Kurung Kumey districts of Arunachal Pradesh and has been the District Magistrate for Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman, and the Additional District Magistrate in Diu.

