Centre Approves Bargarh-Nuapada Railway Line

Bhubaneswar: The central government has approved Bargarh-Nuapada new railway line of 142 km. The Ministry of Railways has issued a notification regarding the new rail project.

Similarly, Talcher-Angul project has also been approved. The 16.50 km rail line will be under Y-connection. The Ministry will start the next process to take forward the project.

Odisha Government had earlier written to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding Nuapada-Bargarh railway line during Padampur by-election. The matter was a talk of the town that time as BJD and BJP engaged in arguments over the new project.

Odisha Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu had written a letter to Vaishnaw during Padampur bypoll and requested him to reconsider the 142 km new broad-gauge rail line from Bargarh Road to Nuapada Road via Padampur, which was announced in 2018.

She, in the letter to Vaishnaw had urged him to sanction the Bargarh-Nuapada new railway line as it would boost economic activities in the region.

In reply, the Railway Minister had stated that the Centre had accorded in-principle approval to the project and Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), a joint venture of the state government was informed about the same on December 31, 2021.

“To take the project forward, ORIDL has to conduct a survey, prepare a blueprint and acquire land for the purpose. Therefore, I would request the state government to expedite the survey and land acquisition process,” Vaishaw said in his letter to Sahu.