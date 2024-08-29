Centre Approves Aadhaar-Based Authentication of Candidates in UPSC Exams

New Delhi: The central government permitted the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to voluntarily adopt Aadhaar-based authentication for verifying the identities of candidates.

This measure will be in effect during the registration phase and throughout various stages of examinations and recruitment.

A notification from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, issued yesterday, formalized this decision to bolster the examination process’s integrity.

The UPSC is now authorized to employ Aadhaar’s Yes/No or e-KYC authentication services for identity checks on its ‘one-time registration’ portal and during the entire recruitment cycle.

The ministry’s notification references the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act of 2016, and the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules of 2020, as the legal basis for this decision.

The UPSC must adhere to all pertinent sections of the Act, rules, and guidelines from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the overseer of the Aadhaar framework.