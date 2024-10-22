Imphal: The Ministry has approved 50 National Highway projects of 1026 km length in Manipur. Out of this, 44 projects of 902 km length lie in the hills of the State so far.

In hills, 8 projects for 125 km have been completed and balance 36 projects of Rs 12000 cr for 777 km are in progress.

In the Annual Plan 2024-25 of the Ministry, there are 2 National Highway projects of Rs 1350 cr for a total length of 90 km which lies in hills.

Under CRIF Ministry approves the list of work on State roads as prioritised by the State Government. Out of a total of 111 Nos. of works in the priority list given by the State Government, depending on the BOS ratio Ministry has approved 57 Nos. of works in the order of priority. The BOS ratio now stands at 9.81 against the permissible BoS ratio of 4 for hilly States.

