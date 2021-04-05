Centre Appreciates Odisha For Expediting Gas Pipeline Projects

Bhubaneswar: The Centre has appreciated Odisha Government’s efforts for expediting gas pipeline projects in the state. Union Secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Tarun Kapoor, during a meeting with the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said the Centre has invested in such projects and it will continue to do so in the future.

In the review meeting, it was revealed that approval for laying of 65 km of gas pipeline in the forest land has obtained from respective district authorities.

The officials took the matters relating to the projects of Bokaro-Angul, IOCL Paradip-Somnathpur-Haldia, and other pipeline projects being undertaken in the state. Compensation is being provided to the people who have given their land to the pipeline projects.

The review meeting also devoted discussion on waste management and preparation of biofuel projects. A model guideline will be prepared in this connection with the help of APICOL.

Principal Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma presented detailed inputs on IOCL projects. The review meeting was attended by IOCL Chairman Srikant Madhab Vaidya, IDCO Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Singh, IPICOL Chief Managing Director Dr Nitin Bhanudas Jawale, and other senior officials.