Centre Appreciates BMC’s Efforts To Make Bhubaneswar Beggar-Free

Bhubaneswar: The Central Government has again commended the State Government and especially the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for leading the way towards making Bhubaneswar a beggar-free city under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

The recent rescue and relocation of the Banjara community to BMC’s Rehabilitation Centers mark a step forward in this transformation, said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Efforts by the BMC to rescue and relocate other Banjaras are still underway.

In the BMC area, many people of the Banjara community used to live by begging. The women with children on their laps used to roam in various traffic points and earn money by begging or selling pens, flowers, balloons, etc.

BMC is now rescuing beggars from various temples and crowded places and keeping them in shelters. As a result, beggars are no longer seen in front of various temples in the state capital.

BMC has a total of 5 rehabilitation centres for beggars. There are 3 centres in Andharua, one in Niladri Vihar and one in Ranga Bazar. Each centre has all kinds of arrangements for the accommodation of 100. Four voluntary associations have taken over the management responsibilities of these centres.

Community cooperation is essential to make Bhubaneswar completely beggar-free, said BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.