Centre Announces Subsidy Of Rs 200 Per Gas Cylinder

New Delhi: Union Government has decided to give Rs 200 subsidy per LPG gas cylinder, this was informed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this evening.

While speaking about the development, the Union Minister said that the Union Government will this year give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders).

The Union Government’s decision would benefit over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Earlier this week, cooking gas LPG prices witnessed a jump of Rs 3.50 for the second time in a month. The increase took the LPG cylinder prices across the country over the Rs 1,000-mark.