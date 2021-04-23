Centre announces 5 kg free ration for 80 cr poor in May, June

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday announced free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana will be provided to poor people for the months of May and June.

A statement released by the Union Government said 5 kilogram free food grains will be provided to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries in the country.

The Centre will spend over Rs 26,000 crore on this initiative that has been taken in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The announcement comes at a time when the country is struggling to cope with the onslaught of deadly coronavirus. The country recorded over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day on Friday.

India’s caseload has risen to 1,62,63,695 with 24,28,616 active cases and the death toll stands at 1,86,920 with the addition of a record 2,263 new fatalities.

Active cases now comprise 14.93 per cent of the total infections registered in the country. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has now dropped to 83.92 per cent.