Centre Amends Legal Metrology Rules 2011 For Ease Of Doing Business

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs vide the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), (Second Amendment) Rules 2022 has allowed electronic products to declare certain mandatory declarations through the QR Code for a period of one year, if not declared in the package itself.

This amendment will allow the industry to declare the elaborated information in digital form through the QR Code. It will allow important declarations to be declared effective on the label in the package while the other descriptive information can be conveyed to the Consumer through the QR Code.

The Department to enable greater use of technology in this digital era to declare the mandatory declaration through the QR Code which can be scanned to view the declarations like the address of the manufacturer or packer or importer, the common or generic name of the commodity, the size and dimension of the commodity& customer care details except for the telephone number & e-mail address.

Earlier, all the prepackaged commodities including the electronic products are required to declare all the mandatory declarations as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), Rules 2011 on the package.