Centre Allocates Rs 10,000 Cr For Growth Of Railways In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Centre has allocated Rs 10,012 crore for Odisha for the development of railway infrastructure while the State had sought only Rs 8,400 crore.

Addressing reports, Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnaw said “Modi Ji has given Rs 1,612 crore more than the funds demanded by Odisha. We want development of Railway infrastructure in the State. So, we should world together above party politics,” he said.

Vaishnaw, while announcing the budget allocation for the State, further informed that the Ministry has plans to lay 280 kms of railway tracks and modernize 57 railway stations including Bhubaneswar, Puri.

The Railway Ministry has also decided to develop Lingaraj Road Station in Bhubaneswar as a transit point for tourists who would arrive at Bhubaneswar airport wishing to visit Puri.

“Plans are afoot to ply battery operated or hydrogen powered vehicles from Airport to Lingaraj Road station which is just 1 km away, for the tourists who wish to visit Puri. They will be able to come to Lingaraj Road station from Airport from where they will board train for Puri,” said Vaishnaw.

The Budget allocation for Odisha is 1095% more than the average of 2009 to 2014.

Construction of side office at Bhubaneswar station has been finished while works of Geo technical investigation has reached final stage, the Minister informed.

He said that preliminary work for Vande Metro in the country will be completed by August end this year.