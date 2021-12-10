Centre Allocates Additional Foodgrains In Case Of Natural Calamities

New Delhi: As per extant norms, in the case of natural calamities, the allocation of foodgrains for 3 months of demand can be made to the States/UTs on the basis of the request received so that the relief measures are not affected.

However, for the demands beyond 3 months the proposal must be recommended by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (in case of drought) and Ministry of Home Affairs [in case of law and order situations & in case of natural calamities (other than drought)]. The allocation of foodgrains is made at Minimum Support Price (MSP)/ MSP derived rates for wheat and rice respectively.

Responsibility for distribution of foodgrains lies with the State Governments/Union Territories concerned.

The details of allocation of foodgrains made due to natural calamities in States/UTs during the past three years is at annexure.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.