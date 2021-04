New Delhi: In view of spike in coronavirus cases, the Centre has decided that all ASI protected monuments including Konark Sun Temple and Raja Rani Temples in Odisha will remain shut till May 15.

The visitors have been barred to enter inside the monuments and museums protected by the Archaeological Survey of India till the scheduled date, a notification said.

The recent spike in the dreaded disease has again forced the authorities to restrict the entry of visitors to these monuments.