Centre Advises State/UTs Not To Lower Their Guard Against COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi: Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised the State and Union Territories not to lower their guard against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement has come in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in a few States and UTs.

In a letter written to States and UTs, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said, an upsurge of COVID cases has been noticed in the past two weeks.

He advised the States and UTs to ensure a high level of testing in areas that are reporting new cases.

States and UTs have also been advised to enhance monitoring of influenza-like illness and SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection.