Central Vista Avenue Project Has Achieved 60% Physical Progress: Centre

New Delhi: Under the Central Vista Development/ Re-development Master Plan, only 4 projects viz. construction of New Parliament Building, Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, construction of Common Central Secretariat Buildings 1,2&3 and construction of Vice President Residence are being implemented, as on date.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Name of the Project Estimated cost (₹Cr) Amount incurred so far (₹Cr) Estimated to be completed by Physical progress New Parliament Building 971 340.58 October 2022 35% Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue 608 190.76 December 2021 60% Common Central Secretariat Buildings-1,2&3 3,690 7.85 November 2023 Mobilization of resources and site preparation is in progress Vice President Residence 208.48 15 November 2022 Mobilization of resources and site preparation is in progress

Quality-cum-cost based method of bidding has not been adopted for the construction of the New Parliament Building or for other buildings in Central Vista. Quality- cum-cost based method for bidding has been adopted only for the engagement of consultants for a comprehensive architecture and engineering planning for the development/ redevelopment of Central Vista.

The ongoing works at Central Vista have provided direct livelihood opportunities to more than 10,000 skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers on-site and off-site and generated more than 24.12 lakh man-days of employment.

In addition, substantial employment in manufacturing and transportation of cement, steel, and other building materials have been provided. These works of Development/ Re-development of Central Vista will contribute to the economy of the country and will help realize our resolve for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

There is no link between the works of Central Vista Development/Re-development with the MPLADS scheme. Separately, the Union Cabinet, in its meeting held on November 10, 2021, has restored MPLAD Scheme (MPLADS) for the remaining part of the Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 and its continuation from FY 2022-23 to FY 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 17,417 cr.