Central University Of Odisha To Recruit Guest Faculties Via Walk-In-Interview

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha has announced to conduct ‘Walk-in-Interview’ for empanelment of Guest Faculties for various subjects for the academic session 2021-22.

The walk-in-interview will be conducted for empanelment of guest faculty in Hindi, Sanskrit, English, Sociology, Anthropology, Education, Mathematics, Economics, Statistics, MBA, and Computer Science departments.

According to an advertisement released by the varsity, the engagement of Guest Faculty will be made from the panel prepared through walk-in-interview. The engagement is purely temporary, likely to be extended for another semester on satisfactory performance.

However, the engagement will be terminated on the joining of a regular faculty in between. Minimum eligibility (Qualifications) shall be as per UGC Regulations 2018 on Minimum Qualifications for appointment of Teachers, the advertisement said.

“The superannuated teachers will also be considered for engagement of Guest Faculty subject to the maximum age of 70 years. The candidates seeking empanelment as Guest Faculty are required to appear in the walk-in-interview on the date, time and venue to be updated in the University website,” it read.

“For details of eligibility, terms, and conditions prescribed for the posts, see the Central University of Odisha website (www.cuo.ac.in). The University reserves the right to withdraw partial or full notification without assigning any reason,” it further read.