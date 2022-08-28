Central University of Odisha to Celebrate 14th Foundation Day on Aug 29

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha will celebrate its 14th Foundation Day on 29th August 2022 in its Campus at Sunabeda. The University is conducting this year’s Foundation Day celebration in physical mode after two years gap, though some dignitaries may join the meeting online.

Union Minister for Education, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, will grace the occasion as Chief Guest and will release the “Achievement-cum-Activity Report”.

The Foundation Day Lecture will be delivered by Prof. Amitabh Kant, Sherpa G20, India and former CEO, NITI Ayog. He will deliver the lecture through online mode. Padma Bhusan Prof. Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, Former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research will grace the occasion as the Distinguished Guest. The Vice-Chancellor I/c of the University Prof. Sharat Kumar Pallita will preside over the meeting.

On the occasion, the Hon’ble President of India Her Excellency Draupadi Murmu, who is also the Visitor of Central University congratulates the University fraternity through her message. Messages of good wishes have also been received from the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik.

The Central University of Odisha was established on this date in 2009 under the Central University Act, of 2009. It was established along with nine other Central Universities of the country. Since its inception, the University has marched ahead with its vision and mission and striving to fulfil the educational aspirationsof the region.During the last 13 years the University has established 14 Departments with research programme in 09subjects. During this year the University has signed six MoUs with various organisaitons for collaborative research and development works.

The Foundation Day celebrations will be organised in the main campusat Sunabeda. The Vice Chancellor (I/c) will unfurl the Central University of Odisha Flag and address the gathering in the morning.