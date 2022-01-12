Central University Of Odisha Shuts Offices For 7 Days Amid COVID-19 Surge

Sunabeda (Koraput): In view of surge in COVID-19 cases in Koraput and detection of positive cases in the varsity campus, authorities of Central University Of Odisha have decided to close down the Office, Library and Laboratories for a period of seven days including Saturday and Sunday with effect from tomorrow (Thursday).

As a precautionary measure and to check the spread of COVID-19, all teaching and non-teaching staff have been directed to carry out the official work from their respective homes. However, online classes will continue.

The Vice Chancellor In-charge of the University, Prof. S. K. Palita has requested all employees and faculty members to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Further, he advised all employees even with minimum symptoms of COVID-19 to test them at the nearest hospital.

“Within seven days the situation will be reviewed to take further course of action,” the Central University Of Odisha said, in a press note.