Central University of Odisha celebrates 15th Foundation Day

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha celebrated its 15th Foundation Day on 29 August 2023 at its Landiguda Campus in Koraput.

The Hon’ble Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan graced the function as the Saraswat Athithi. Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of the University presided over the meeting and Prof. Vibhash Chandra Jha, Former Vice Chancellor, TMB Bhagalpur University delivered the Foundation Day lecture. Prof. N. C Panda, Incharge Registrar and Finance Officer of the University delivered the welcome address. Also present on the dais was special Prof. Prashant Meshram, Controller of Examinations.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister addressed the gathering through virtual mode and stressed the need for research and development towards achieving success in future. He congratulated the community on the successful mission of Chandrayan 3 and applauded the achievement of science and technology in India. He focused on 3S of Development Skill, Scale and Speed. The students should achieve skill, reach new scale and go in speed with the globe so that they can achieve success in future. He also highlighted that paddy, mango, millet, vegetables and especially Koraput coffee produced in organic farming system in Koraput are special. So, we have to give priority in this regard. The biscuits made from the millet of Koraput have to be taken to the global market. He also praised the efforts of CUO and NCERT for bringing out two Primers in KUWI and DESIA language. The minister urged the CUO community to join hands with the Central Government in MERI MITTI , MERA DESH and collect the soils from martyr land of Koraput specially the land of Shahid Laxman Nayak and the martyr land of Papadahandi.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi delivered the presidential address and congratulated the CUO fraternity for successfully completing 14 years. He started his speech by remembering Saheed Laxman Nayak, Freedom fighter and son of the soil. He narrated the achievements of the University since 14 years of its inception. He highlighted the key developments of the University in recent years including introduction of Four new B.Sc programmes in Agriculture, Forest Management, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and P.G course in Logistic and Supply Chain Management in the University. He said that under the National Education Poicy 2020 the University will follow new path of success. As per NEP 2020 he urged the students not to be job seekers, but job providers and hoped that each students will be the academic leader of the country. The important aspect is studying in mother tongue. It is not only the Foundation Day of the University; it is also the foundation day of the tribal culture, of the new students, of the teachers and of the culture as a whole. A time will come the University will be a leading agent in producing agricultural products including rice, millet and desi ghee. The University will provide certificate courses in Hindi and Japanese language, which will strengthen the language capacity of the students. Gopabandhu Studies will be a compulsory subject at the graduation level, he said. He also hoped that as the recruitment process is going on, the University will be filled with new faculty members within one month and the process of recruitment of non-teaching staff will begin by October 2023, he said. He said that the Central University of Odisha have succeeded in some extent in fulfilling the needs of the people, but it has a long way to go and still a lot of work to do for achieving academic excellence. He also highlighted the achievements of each department and its faculty members.

The Foundation Day lecture was delivered by Prof. Vibhash Chandra Jha, former Vice Chancellor, TMB University, Bhagalpur. He delivered the address on the topic ‘Role of CUO in Nation Building Process’. In his lecture he stressed the need for Local to Global and Vocal for local. He further said that we should work for achieving the vision and mission of the University. He also gave importance to science and technology especially the Geo spatial technology, which is the need of the hour. He also focused the role of students in nation building and urged them to study with discipline to achieve success.

Prof. N. C Panda, in his welcome address highlighted the achievements of the University since its inception and that under the leadership of Present Vice-Chancellor, the University will achieve new heights. Prof. Meshram said that University always strives to achieve its mission and vision and to fulfil the educational needs of the students of the locality. Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, Associate Professor delivered the Vote of Thanks and the meeting was coordinated by Dr. Nirjharini Tripathy, Associate Professor.

On the occasion the Vice Chancellor released two special issues of the Journal ‘Science and Culture’, which was edited by Prof. Sudhendu Mondal, Academic Consultant of CUO. The meeting was also attended by other eminent dignitaries from the locality, senior professors of CUO, faculty members, staff, research scholars and students of the University.