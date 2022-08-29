Central University of Odisha celebrates 14th Foundation Day

Sunabeda (Koraput): The Central University of Odisha celebrated its 14th Foundation Day on 29th August 2022 at its Sunabeda Campus through blended mode. The Hon’ble Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development, Govt of India, Dharmendra Pradhan graced the function as the Chief Guest. He addressed the gathering through virtual mode and stressed the need for research and development towards promoting the local food processing sector of the Koraput region.

He said that paddy, mango, ragi, vegetables and especially Koraput coffee produced in organic farming system in Koraput are special. The Prime Minister spoke on promoting millets or ragi in Mann Ki Baat. So, we have to give priority in this regard. The biscuits made from the ragi of Koraput have to be taken to the global market.

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi urged the people of the country to take five resolutions with a developed India. On the call of the Prime Minister, Koraput, a region of immense potential, will be made a hub of the manufacturing sector. Not only production of bauxites but high quality aluminum manufacturing centre will have to be set up in Koraput. He said that to be a partner in taking Odisha to new heights and make collective efforts to strengthen the country’s economy.

The Union minister said education is the only key to eradicating poverty. In order to make the best use of this education, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi has envisioned the National Education Policy. We all need to work together to take the Central University of Odisha forward through this education policy. Similarly, in the new education policy, mother tongue is given priority. The empowerment of the tribes is also inherent in their language. Providing education to the tribes in their local language will lead to growth in the development of primary education of the tribes and manifestation of critical thinking.

Educational institutions in our state and the country are running on the taxes of the common man. In return, it is our responsibility to give the common man his due through education. Shri Pradhan called for establishing India as an educated society and taking the responsibility of the downtrodden with hard work, perseverance and purushartha.

The country has completed 75 years of independence. Pradhan said that the contribution of many leaders like Laxman Naik, ChakaraBisoi, Bir Surendra Sai, Madho Singh, the tribal freedom fighters of aspiring District Koraput and their sacrifice in giving freedom to the country.

The Vice Chancellor I/c Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita delivered the inaugural address and congratulated the CUO fraternity for successfully completing 13 years. He narrated the achievements of the University since 13 years of its inception. He highlighted the key developments of the University in recent years including conducting of UGC Master Trainers’ Programme, signing of MoUs with six important organizations and conduct of important seminars and conferences. He said that the Central University of Odisha have succeeded in some extent in fulfilling the needs of the people, but it has a long way to go and still a lot of work to do for achieving academic excellence. He also highlighted the achievements of each department and its faculty members.

The Foundation Day Lecture was delivered by Shri Amitabh Kant, SHERPA G20, India, who praised the University for continuing its strive for academic success. His positive note was that more than 50 per cent of the students are girls. The University plays a key role in the developmental scenario and the University could create a niche for itself in many areas. He urged the young generation not to be demoralized by the impact of the pandemic which they faced at a young age; rather they should be confident and determination to move ahead. He stressed the need for adopting new technology for future generation. He also gave importance to digital economy and promotion of modern technology like artificial intelligence in every sector. Entrepreneur should also be promoting start-up programmes with domestic and foreign capitals. Till date India has promoted more than seventy thousand start-up in India and NitiAyog also planning this way for development. The young generation has greater responsibility towards the world sustainability. Not only science and technology but also in other sectors like sports and other passion of life.

The distinguished guest eminent scientist Padma BhusanProf. Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, former director General ICMR stressed upon the growth of education and research for overall development. Apart from studies the students should focus on learning of other aspects like music, culture, sports, heritage and etc. It is important to build up tribal culture, health and organic farming in improving the livelihood of the tribes and the Central University of Odisha should help in achieving this.

The meeting was also attended by other eminent dignitaries including Shri Raghuram Padal, Hon’ble MLA Koraput and Chairman District Planning Committee, Koraput; Shri Preetam Padhy, Hon’ble MLA Pottangi, Rajendra Patra, Chairman, Sunabeda Municipality; Members of the Executive Council Prof. Meena Hariharan and Prof. Manjula Rana; Prof. P.S. Rana of HNB Garwal University, Prof. Sunil Kant Behera, Visiting Professor; Brune A, Commandant 202 CRPF, Krushna Singh, Eminent Social Activist in physical mode. Many eminent persons like Prof. Aditya Prasad Dash, FmrVc, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Charudatt Panigrahi, Mentor and Founder FIDR, Gurgaon, and Founder, CYSD, Bhubaneswar and Dr. Ram Shankar, Director, CBSE were present online.

At the beginning the Vice-Chancellor I/c., Prof. S. K. Palita unfurled the University flag and addressed the University community. Prof. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar of the University delivered the welcome address. On this occasion three booklets- Achievement -cum-Activity Report, Report on CBPR Workshop and Proceeding of one Intl. seminar of J&MC were released.

Dr. Ramendra Kumar Pardhi, DSW I/c proposed the vote of thanks and Dr. Minati Sahu, Head I/c Economics anchored and coordinated the programme which was attended by all the faculty members, Officers, Staff, Students, and Scholars of the University and other dignitaries of the civil society.