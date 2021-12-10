Central Team To Reach Odisha Tomorrow To Assess Cyclone Jawad Damages

Bhubaneswar: A central team led by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Saurav Ray will arrive in Odisha tomorrow for a spot assessment of damages caused due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Jawad.

The Central team will carry out a spot assessment of damages in six districts namely — Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack & Kendrapara between 11th and 13th December.

It is pertinent to mention here that incessant downpour due to the cyclonic storm laid widespread damage to standing paddy crops and non-paddy crops in several coastal districts leaving the farmers in distress.

On 9th December, the State Revenue & Disaster Management Department directed Collectors to submit the crop damage assessment report of their respective districts due to heavy rainfall at the earliest.

Minister of Revenue & Disaster Management, Sudam Marndi has sought the crop damage assessment reports from all District Collectors based on which financial compensation would be provided to the affected farmers as per the relief code norms.

Earlier, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena had informed that assessment of crop loss caused by cyclone-induced rainfall will be done within a week.