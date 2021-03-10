Similipal
Central Team To Provide Technical Assistance In Containing Blaze At Similipal

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday informed that a committee of experts will be sent to Odisha for providing technical assistance in dousing the raging wildfire in Similipal National Park of Mayurbhanj district and nearby areas.

The experts will work in coordination with the deployed team for early and effective dousing of fire, the Union Minister said, adding that he will review the situation with his team on a daily basis.

The decision to sent the central team was taken after Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along BJP MPs from Odisha met Javadekar in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking his personal intervention in the containment of the wildfire.

