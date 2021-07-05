Central Team Reaches Odisha To Review COVID-19 Situation

Bhubaneswar: A two-member high-level central team reached Odisha on Monday to monitor the COVID-19 situation in six districts of the State, where the COVID positive cases are high.

The team consisting of a clinical and a public health expert will monitor the overall implementation of COVID-18 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, COVID appropriate behaviours and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, and medical oxygen besides vaccination progress.

The teams will monitor the situation and also suggest remedial actions.

In order to strengthen the efforts of various State/UT Governments for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs.

These teams will interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

Along with Odisha, the Centres has deputed multi-disciplinary teams to five other states –Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, and Manipur.