Central team assessing damages caused by Cyclone Jawad in six Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: A six-member inter-ministerial central team on Sunday started assessing the damages caused by Cyclonic Storm Jawad in six districts of Odisha.

Prior to embarking on the assessment, the central team held preliminary discussions with Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena.

The central team led by Saurav Ray, Joint Secretary (CEPI), Ministry of Home Affairs, arrived at Bhubaneswar airport on Saturday night. The team has been divided into three groups and each group will cover two districts.

The team today began the spot assessment of damages caused to standing paddy crop and non-paddy crops in the cyclone-affected districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

The team is expected to submit its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs within a week.