Central Team Arrives In Odisha For Cyclone Jawad Damage Assessment

Bhubaneswar: A six-member Central team led by Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Saurav Ray arrived in Odisha on Saturday evening for spot assessment of damages caused due to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Jawad.

The officials arrived at Bhubaneswar airport this evening and headed straight to State Guest House where they will stay for the night.

According to reports, the team will be divided into three groups and each group will cover two affected districts from tomorrow. The officials will carry out crop damage assessments in the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Cuttack & Kendrapara between 11th and 13th December.

On the last day of the 3-day visit (Dec 13th), the Central team and the top officials of state government will convene a meeting at the State Guest House, sources said.

Following a meeting with the state officials, the Central team will leave for Delhi on Monday night and submit the loss assessment report to the Ministry of Home Affairs with seven days.

