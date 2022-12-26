Central govt should declare disputed area as Union Territory: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Amid high tension border dispute with Karnataka, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday proposed that the disputed area should be declared as Union Territory.

He added that the provision should be followed until Supreme Court passes a verdict on the matter. The Supreme Court is currently hearing the matter on Maharashtra’s border row with Karnataka.

“While Karnataka CM is aggressive on border row, CM Shinde is silent. Until the SC decides Belagavi, Karwar, and Nippani should be declared as a union territory. This should be added in the proposal that is to be passed in the Assembly.” Thackeray said.

The Opposition MahaVikas Aghadi has been making scathing attacks on incumbent Shinde-Fadnavis government. Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar had earlier said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should also take an aggressive stand like Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

