Central govt notifies Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023

New Delhi: The Central Government has notified the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 vide G.S.R 193(E) dated 10th March, 2023 under Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 and after superseding the Animal Birth Control (Dog) Rules, 2001.

The Rules have addressed the guidelines of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Writ Petition No. 691 of 2009 between Animal Welfare Board of India and People for Elimination of Stray Troubles. The Hon’ble Supreme Court has in various orders specifically mentioned that relocation of dogs cannot be permitted.

As per the extant Rules, Animal Birth Control programme for the sterilization and immunization of the stray dogs are to be carried out by the respective local bodies/municipalities/Municipal Corporations and Panchayats. Also, the Cruelty involved for carrying out of ABC programme need to be addressed. By effective implementation of these Rules, the Animal Birth Control programme can be conducted by the local bodies which will help in reducing the stray dog population addressing the animal welfare issues.

The Municipal Corporations need to implement the ABC and Anti Rabies Program jointly. The Rules also provides the guidelines how to deal with the human and stray dog conflicts without relocating the dogs in an area.

One of the requirements under the Rule is that the Animal Birth Control Programme needs to be carried out by AWBI recognized organization specifically recognised for Animal Birth Control programme. The list of such Organizations will be made available on the website of the Board which will also be updated time to time. The Central Government has already issued letters to all the State Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries of Animal Husbandry Department and Urban Development Department. Therefore, the local bodies are requested to implement the Rules in letter and spirit and not to permit any Organizations to carry out ABC programme which are not recognized by AWBI and approved for ABC programme or otherwise elaborated in the Rules.