New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at supporting elderly pensioners, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has announced that central government employees aged 80 and above will now be eligible for an additional compassionate pension. This initiative is designed to help senior citizens manage the rising cost of living associated with aging.

According to the new guidelines, the additional compassionate pension will be provided as follows:

– 80 to 85 years: 20% of the basic pension/compassionate allowance

– 85 to 90 years: 30% of the basic pension/compassionate allowance

– 90 to 95 years: 40% of the basic pension/compassionate allowance

– 95 to 100 years: 50% of the basic pension/compassionate allowance

– 100 years or more: 100% of the basic pension/compassionate allowance

The additional pension will be effective from the first day of the month in which the pensioner reaches the designated age. For instance, a pensioner born on August 20, 1942, will become eligible for the additional 20% pension starting from August 1, 2022.

This compassionate allowance aims to alleviate financial pressures on elderly pensioners, ensuring they receive adequate support in their later years. The DoPPW has instructed all relevant departments and banks involved in pension disbursement to promptly inform eligible pensioners about these changes to ensure timely benefits.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...