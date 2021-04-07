Central Forces To be Deployed During Pipili Bypoll: ADGP Yashwant Jethwa

Bhubaneswar: Three companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with 18 platoons of OSAP will be deployed in Pipili during the bypoll to the Assembly constituency scheduled on April 17, informed ADGP (Law & Order) Yashwant Jethwa.

Additional DG of Police (L&O), Y.K. Jethwa, today visited poll-bound Pipli in Delang and reviewed election arrangements along with DIG, CR, SP, Puri, and other Senior Officers. He stressed strict enforcement of the model code of conduct and adherence to the ECI guidelines and COVID Protocols for Police arrangements and security arrangements, including visits of VIPs and VVIPs.

ADGP Jethwa emphasised intensifying prophylactic measures including the bounding down of persons U/s 110 / 107 Cr.P.C., seizure of illegal arms, seizure of illicit liquor, and execution of NBWs.

ADGP also directed stronger Naka deployment and round-the-clock vigil with an intensified drive against antisocial and criminal elements through joint Excise raids, warrant execution, raids to unearth illegal weapons.

Jethwa further directed Puri SP to make full proof arrangements to handle Law & Order situation and ensure peaceful canvassing with free and fair elections.