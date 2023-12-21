Central Force CISF To Handle Parliament Security Instead Of Delhi Police

New Delhi: Access to the Parliament complex – a particularly high-profile issue after last week’s security breach – will now be guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force, or CISF, the government said this afternoon.

The CISF will displace Delhi Police, which will continue to protect the exterior perimeter – as the enforcement agency in charge, and will take over all related responsibilities, including frisking entrants.

Security within the Parliament complex will continue to be the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The change has been recommended by a high-level committee that is inquiring into lapses that led to last week’s security breach, which saw two men pop yellow smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha, while two others – a man and a woman – open red and yellow smoke cans outside the complex.