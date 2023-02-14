Cell No-3 Of Choudwar Jail Gopal Das’ New Address 

Cuttack: Gopal Das, the Prime accused in the sensational murder of former Minister Naba Das, has been kept in high security cell at Choudwar jail after he reached the prison from Jharsuguda, the jail authorities said.

The accused who has been shifted from Jharsuguda to Choudwar will remain under a tight security. With 24*7 monitoring, a special team will be engaged to inspect the security arrangement of Gopal Das, jail officials informed.

He has been lodged in Cell no 3 of the prison which will be under CCTV surveillance. A special medical team has been roped in to examine the health condition of the murder accused, officials added.

The Jharsuguda Sub-Jail authorities had prayed to the court to shift Gopal to another prison keeping in view the security and safety of the accused. The court granted permission following which he had been shifted.

Gopal himself also expressed willingness to stay in Choudwar jail, DG (prison) said.

The statement of Gopal was recorded at the JMFC Court on Tuesday. The statement was recorded under Section 164 (recording of statements and confessions) of the CrPC a day after an appeal was made by the Crime Branch (CB).

Gopal had recently undergone narco analysis and polygraph tests in Gujarat during which he had revealed the reason behind his crime.

On January 29, Gopal- an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police – had fired at former Minister from point-blank range, and he had fallen unconscious. Naba Das was admitted to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, but later, airlifted to Apollo hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.