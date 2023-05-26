Celine Dion Cancels World Tour Over A Rare Neurological Disorder

New Delhi: Veteran singer Celine Dion has cancelled all 2023 and 2024 dates on her “Courage” world tour. The singer shared a health update which will come as a shock to many fans.

Most recently seen in Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan starrer ‘Love Again’, Celine Dion is suffering from a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome.

Making the announcement on Instagram, the pop star said on Friday: “It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!”