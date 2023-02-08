Celebs Wishes Pour In For Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Wedding

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra finally on Tuesday tied the nuptial knot with her lady love Kiara Advani after being in a relationship for three long years.

Following this, several celebrities have extended their warm wishes to the couple. Let’s have a look at the wishes below:

Mira and Shahid had attended the wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and returned to Mumbai Tuesday evening. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira wrote, “Love and only Love, Congratulations Mr and Mrs Malhotra. Magic and masti forever and ever. Ab toh Bombay vali bhi Dilli ho gayi (now the Bombay girl belongs to Delhi now).”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wished the newlyweds on Instagram. Vicky wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Rab dher saari khushiyaan bakshe (may God shower you with lots of happiness). May life together be full of eternal bliss!” He also wrote in comments section of Kiara’s wedding post, “Congratulations!!! You guys look beautiful together!”

Katrina also wished the couple in reaction to their wedding posts as well as on her Instagram Stories, where she wrote, “Congratulations. All the love to you both.” She wrote in reaction to Sidharth’s wedding post, “Congratulations so beautiful.”

Sidharth and Kiara shared their three wedding pictures late Tuesday and captioned them, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (We are now booked permanently). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

Kangana Ranaut wrote in comments section of Sidharth’s post, “Bahut bahut badhai (many many congratulations).” She also congratulated Kiara on her page.

Many others took to their Instagram Stories to wish Sidharth and Kiara. Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations to this stunning couple. Wishing both of you a lifetime of happiness.” Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Rab ne bana di jodi. Here’s to forever.”

Kriti Sanon also wrote, “Congratulations you two. Wishing you both a beautiful new chapter together.” Ananya Panday wrote, “Cuties!!! Finally. So much love. Here’s to infinity and beyond.”