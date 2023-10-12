Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Visits Konark Sun Temple

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Indian celebrity chef Vikas Khanna landed in Odisha on Wednesday and visited the Sun Temple.

“Touching the soil of Odisha with all my love & gratitude. Went to honor & meet the creators, coordinators, organizers & inspirers who made the Konark Wheel in New York a milestone in the history of India in America. The World should witness the magic of Konark in Honor of our ancestors who created one of the greatest arts in human history. Jai Ho Odisha,” he tweeted after landing in Odisha.

Touching the soil of Odisha with all my love & gratitude. Went to honor & meet the creators, coordinators, organizers & inspirers who made the Konark Wheel in New York a milestone in history of India in America. The World should witness the magic of Konark in Honor of our… pic.twitter.com/fqc3bL1Fkl — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 11, 2023

Apart from this, he met Odisha’s CM Naveen Patnaik and discussed the glorious heritage of Konark Sun Temple.

Praising his visit to Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his gratitude by taking an Instagram post, “Pleasure meeting entrepreneur & celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. Thanked him for unveiling a replica of the Konark Temple wheel at Times Square, New York, and showcasing Odisha’s timeless sculpture to a broader audience. Encouraged him to popularise Odia delicacies across the World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen Patnaik (@naveen_odisha)

During his visit to Konark Temple, the entrepreneur and celebrity chef was joined by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. He went on a tour of the Sun Temple and could not stop praising Odisha’s classic sculpture and the creators’ exquisite craftsmanship.

“It is our pride that the artwork of the 13th century Sun Temple is a testament to the architectural grandeur of Odisha and the brilliance artistic skills of our great grandfathers, which no one can ever replicate,” the chef said with joy.

Sand artist Sudarsan, who had accompanied Vikas Khanna, said, “I was also in the USA when Vikas Khanna ji displayed the iconic Konark Sun Temple replica in Times Square, New York, which brought a lot of appreciation for Odisha and showcased Odisha’s timeless sculpture to the whole World.”

Pleasure moment for us @Thevikaskhanna ji to see you infront of the #Konark temple, after unveiling a replica of #KonarkWheel few days before at times square #NewYork and showcasing Odisha’s timeless sculpture. pic.twitter.com/5BQHPjIXmW — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 11, 2023

Notably, Khanna earned praise for his endeavor to install the majestic stone artwork replicating the Konark Sun Temple at Times Square, New York, on India’s 77th Independence Day, bringing Odisha’s rich heritage to the international stage.