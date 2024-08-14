New Delhi: Celebrations Live has made a significant mark in the event industry by winning the coveted GOLD AWARD for Best B2C Exhibition of the Year 2024 at the prestigious EEMAX Global Awards.

This award was given in recognition of the outstanding success of Krushi Odisha 2024, an event that has set new standards in the industry.

BEST B2C EXHIBITION OF THE YEAR AWARD (GOLD)

This is a historic moment for Odisha, as it marks the first time the state has won a GOLD Award at the EEMAX Global Awards, the most esteemed event industry recognition.

Krushi Odisha 2024, organized by Celebrations Live, has been praised for its innovation, engagement, and impact. The event brought together key players from the agricultural sector, offering a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and business opportunities. It showcased the best of Odisha’s agricultural heritage and left a lasting impression on all participants.

“Winning this GOLD Award is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and hard work of our entire team,” said Sri Akshyendu Pattnayak, Founder and Director of Celebrations Live. “We are honoured to have brought this recognition to Odisha and are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence in event management.”

As the company looks forward to future successes and continued growth in the event industry.