Argentina Buenos Aires
International

Celebrations in Argentina’s Buenos Aires after World Cup victory

By Pragativadi News Service
27

Buenos Aires: Fans across Argentina gathered around the waving the national flag and raising posters of their hero Lionel Messi after their team won the FIFA World Cup final after defeating the defending champions France.

The rollercoaster game saw Lionel Messi’s team give up leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before ultimately prevailing over France in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Messi finally won the biggest prize in football – the only trophy to have eluded him – and it was he that fans back home called out for their victory.

Bearing flags, hats and the country’s iconic blue-and-white jerseys, fans took over Buenos Aires’ downtown and other iconic spots within minutes of the win.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Final Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 18, 2022 General view as Argentina fans with a Diego Maradona banner celebrate after winning the World Cup by the Obelisco REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Final Qatar 2022 - Fans in Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 18, 2022 Argentina fans at the Obelisco celebrate winning the World Cup REUTERS/Martin Villar

 

There were similar scenes of jubilation among Argentina fans who had travelled to Qatar for the tournament.

 

 

Pragativadi News Service 13960 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking