The sphere of literature is not apart from journalism. The existence of journalism is strong in the sphere of literature. Every article conveys some news or some message to the society. So literature and journalism are closely related. These views were expressed by the speakers at a literary session organised by Pragativadi on the eve of the 92nd Birth Anniversary of Pradyumna Bal On Thursday.

An exhibition titled the ‘Journey of Pragativadi’ was inaugurated at Pragativadi premises with the launch of 2-day state-wide celebrations. An oil painting of Pradyumna Bal was unveiled. In the morning,

Former Chief Minister Dr. Giridhar Gamang inaugurated the 2-day celebrations by unveiling the exhibition and the oil painting.

Eminent Gandhian and Sarvodaya worker Md Mohsin Khan inaugurated the Literary session this evening. Chairperson of the International Sobhanya Movement, Dr. Guruma. Arundhati Devi was the Chief Guest while senior IAS officer and writer Usha Padhee was the Distinguished Guest while Dr Shakuntala Baliarsingh was the Chief Speaker of the event. Sophia Firdosh, Barabati-Cuttack MLA, attended the session as the Guest of Honour.

During the event, Md Mohsin Khan was honored with Pradyuman Bala Personality Award for his exemplary life. Dr, Mona Lisa Bal, Executive Director, Pragativadi presided over the session and senior sports journalist Manoranjan Das moderated the session. The guests mentioned how Pradyum Bal’s ideals and judgments have influenced the society along the journey of Pragativadi.