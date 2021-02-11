Celebrate this Valentine’s Day with Senco Gold & Diamonds’ Love 2021

Kolkata: Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retail chains of Eastern India, has announced an exciting Valentine’s Day offer – ‘Love 2021’ for customers who can now choose from a wide range of intricately designed jewelleries for their loved ones to celebrate this special moment together on this Valentine’s Day. Featuring exquisite designs in diamonds and gold, the collections wrapped with special Valentine’s Day offer will make this moment even more special.

Speaking about Love 2021 offer, Mr. Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “Love & relationships that survived the ordeals of 2020 have emerged stronger, more enduring than ever. So love 2021 is a New & improved version, with added qualities that make it even more lasting & precious. This Valentine’s Day gift a diamond to your stronger than ever love.”

To celebrate this spirit of love this Valentine’s Day, Senco Gold & Diamonds offers a wide range of intricate jewellery designs and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship. Ongoing Love 2021 offer will encourage customers to celebrate their special moments with exquisitely designed jewelleries in gold, silver, platinum and Gossip collections and avail special discounts which makes it affordable for our valued customers.”

‘It is a celebration of love, and a special gift like jewellery this Valentine’s Day will bring more joy and make the day memorable. A diamond always plays a special role in every kind of relationships and makes every moment auspicious. From the wide array of finest jewellery collections customers can buy the preferred one wrapped up with Love 2021 offer. Each jewellery from the brand showcases the superior quality of craftsmanship that Senco Gold & Diamonds’ karigars possess,’ he added.

The exquisite designs of jewelleries combined with exciting offers give Senco Gold and Diamonds’ customers an unmatched retail experience across diamonds, gold, platinum and silver jewelleries. The company has a wide range collections under one umbrella-like, the Everlite collection for gifting in every occasion or Aham collection for men of fashion & style and the Gossip Silver and Fashion jewellery collection for party occasions and Perfect Love collection for solitaire diamonds.

To mark this special occasion, Senco Gold and Diamonds has announced an array of offers on its jewellery collections. The brand is offering up to 20% + 21%* off on gold and diamond jewellery and up to 15% + 21%* off on platinum, silver and Gossip jewellery. Customers can also buy diamond jewellery on easy monthly instalments after completing the required documentations. Love 2021 Offers are available across all 100+ Senco Gold & Diamonds stores nationally and online.